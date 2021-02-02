Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Up 65.2% in January

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 445,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $454.95 million, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

