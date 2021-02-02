Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.95 million, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.