Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

ALIZY opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.95 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

