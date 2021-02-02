Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,095,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 241,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

