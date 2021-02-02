Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 574,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 754,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,863,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,861,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

