Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.94 million.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

