Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.14. The stock had a trading volume of 846,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,438,023. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $698.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.