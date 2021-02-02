Algorand Price Up 13.4% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001858 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $807.69 million and approximately $223.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,619,559 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

