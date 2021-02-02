Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.93 and a 200 day moving average of $166.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $3.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

