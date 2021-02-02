Alerus Financial Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

