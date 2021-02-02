Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,311,400 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 2,304,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ALEAF stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.