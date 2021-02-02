Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.23% of Albemarle worth $36,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,244,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

