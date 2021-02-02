Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953,210 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 734,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

