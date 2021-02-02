Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

