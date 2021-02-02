Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $621.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

