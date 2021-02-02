Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $2.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.71 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 536.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $9.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.59 million to $10.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.17 million, with estimates ranging from $50.14 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

AKTS traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 51,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.