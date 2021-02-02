Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

AKBA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

