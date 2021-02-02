Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACDVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $15.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

