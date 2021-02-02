Aion Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $34.72 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,806.19 or 1.00533336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.00 or 0.01046796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00308549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00197355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001980 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032497 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

