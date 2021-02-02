Aion Price Reaches $0.0731 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and $3.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,745.65 or 1.00127478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.47 or 0.00995720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00303591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

