AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

