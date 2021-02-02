AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the December 31st total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02.
AIA Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.