Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Securities cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 64.4% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 528,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 275,614 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $51.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $909.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.