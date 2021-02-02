Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,934 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $28,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Aflac by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 2,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Aflac by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.