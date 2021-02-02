AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. AerCap posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $11,285,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

