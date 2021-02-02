Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

AEHR opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

