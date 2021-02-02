Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ADYYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,192.00 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $700.00 and a 1-year high of $2,487.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,260.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,918.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

