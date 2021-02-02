AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Stock Price Down 0%

AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)’s stock price traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13. 17 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.31% of AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

