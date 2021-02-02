AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 49.44% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $35.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

