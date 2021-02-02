Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $13.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,606 shares of company stock worth $25,057,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $87.66. 42,184,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,026,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

