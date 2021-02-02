Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

In other news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

