Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Bender Robert & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.53 on Tuesday, reaching $484.53. 104,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,685. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.61. The company has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.