Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lowered by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.90. 46,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

