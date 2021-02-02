Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Admiral Group stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

