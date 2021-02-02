AdEx Network (ADX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $47.74 million and $1.63 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00824289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.01 or 0.04632251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014993 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,787,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,644,835 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.