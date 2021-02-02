AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. 81,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,912,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,945,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

