Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BRO traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. 16,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,449. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

