Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $141.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.51. The firm has a market cap of $400.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

