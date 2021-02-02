Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Insider Sells $28,844.46 in Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

