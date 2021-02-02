Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

AFIB stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

