Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.