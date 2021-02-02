Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,282 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 755,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

