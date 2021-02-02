Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 2.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000.

INDA traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167,419 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

