Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.93. 43,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,017. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

