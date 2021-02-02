Acacia Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 13,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acacia Pharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACPGF)

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BAREMSIS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

