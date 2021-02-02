Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $341.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $244,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

