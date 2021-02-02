Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given New $375.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.00.

ABMD stock opened at $341.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.70 and a 200 day moving average of $291.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

