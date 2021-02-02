Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEO. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,641 shares of company stock valued at $595,533. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

