Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after acquiring an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,508,000 after purchasing an additional 506,668 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

