AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 278,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,579. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

