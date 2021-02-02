Aave (AAVE) One Day Volume Hits $554.42 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and approximately $554.42 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for $291.28 or 0.00861103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.92 or 0.04496289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014191 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,323,266 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

